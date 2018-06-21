Lake Forest (Ill.) senior wide receiver prospect Ryan Cekay (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) has been staying busy this summer and took part in Monday's University of Michigan prospect camp. Cekay recaps his summer camps, offers and more in this recruiting update.

"I was able to head out to Michigan on Monday for a prospect camp," Cekay said. "The camp went good. I wish I was able to get more reps and they had a ton of kids. The feedback from the Michigan coaches was positive and they said that they want me to stay in touch."

Cekay has also added a handful of scholarship offers so far this summer.

"I added an offer from San Diego maybe 2-3 weeks ago. I also have offers from Colgate, Columbia and Georgetown. I camped this summer at Duke, Northwestern and also Michigan and I was able to be seen by a ton of college coaches. The Northwestern Showcase camp seemed like they had every coach in the country at that camp."

Does Cekay have any other college camp plans set for the rest of this summer?

"I'm heading out to Harvard on Saturday and then out to Cornell on Sunday for camps. I don't have any roster spot offers yet from either school but they both have been pretty interested. Both schools have been recruiting me for awhile now and said they want me to come and camp with them and that I'd have a good chance at earning an offer."

Cekay has also been back at work with his team this summer and is getting excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We will be a good team this season and a team that could be a tough team to beat. We have some good talent back and everyone is excited and working hard."

