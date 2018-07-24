Lake Forest (Ill.) senior wide receiver prospect Ryan Cekay (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) decided to give Colgate his verbal commitment on Monday. Cekay takes a few minutes and discusses his decision here.

"I ended up making two separate visits to Colgate," Cekay said. "My second visit really sold me on Colgate and I decided to give them my verbal commitment."

Cekay, who also gave serious consideration to a handful of schools this summer (Columbia/Cornell) filled us in on why he committed to the Raiders.

"I just really loved the school on my visit. I was really impressed with the overall size of the school and the campus which isn't too big but just a perfect size for me. I also was impressed with the academics offered at Colgate along with the smaller class sizes. Overall Colgate is just a great fit for me. They have a beautiful campus and they also are the first school to truly believe in me when they extended me a scholarship offer."

Cekay admitted that several school fit his criteria yet Colgate's overall offer was just too hard for Cekay to turn down.

"Academics overall was always a big priority for me and several schools I considered all offered strong academics. I sat down with my parents last weekend and we really looked hard at all of the pro's and con's of each school. In the end the overall package that Colgate offered me was just too hard to pass up."

Cekay is also thrilled to have his verbal commitment made this summer.

"I'm just very happy and excited about my decision. Every recruit knows that recruiting is great but it can also be a grind for not just yourself but also your parents and family. I'm just excited to make my decision and find a good spot for me over the next four years."

