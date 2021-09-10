WR Covey IV checked out Illinois
Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect junior wide receiver prospect Frank Covey IV (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) is a talented and a multi-positional player for the Knights and head coach Dan DeBoeuf this fall. Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news