EdgyTim - WR/DB Nowak adds his first offer

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West junior wide receiver/defensive back recruit Eric Nowak (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) was able to add his first offer earlier this week from Indiana State University. Nowak checks in and breaks down his first offer from the ISU Sycamores and more in this recruiting update.

"Indiana State offered me a scholarship on Monday night," Nowak said. "It was a little bit of a surprise. I had been in touch a little bit with the coaches at Indiana State but I just didn't think they would offer me this early."

Nowak discussed his initial impressions of the Indiana State Sycamores.

"It just feels amazing to add my first offer from Indiana State. I had a nice talk with head coach Curt Mallory and adding that offer just makes me want to keep working hard. I still need to learn more about Indiana State to be honest and I'll start to do more research on them. I'm sure once we are allowed to make college visits again I'll get out to see Indiana State in person. I was at home when Indiana State offered me so the first person I told was my Mom. She's my number one fan and she was also really excited for me."

Nowak also filled us in on which schools have been in contact with him this fall.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State along with the coaches from Kentucky, Cincinnati, North Dakota and Miami of Ohio. I've also been getting a lot more follows from different college coaches on Twitter. I would say that my dream school is Ohio State. I've just always been a fan of Ohio State and I just always watched them whenever they were on TV."

Nowak also reflected back on his 2019 sophomore season as a full time starter on the varsity.

"I spent the entire year (2019) on the varsity as a starter. I was definitely a little nervous in my first game on varsity but it really took that first drive of the game then I settled down and the nerves went away. I've been working on just improving my speed and agility along with just lifting and getting stronger."

So how will Nowak's overall game be different this coming spring compared to his game back in 2019?

"I'm definitely going to be much more involved on the offensive side of the football this spring. I'm also going to be stronger, faster and just have a higher knowledge level now compared to 2019."

Eric Nowak has a scholarship offer from Indiana State.







