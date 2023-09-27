Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park senior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Chris Durr Jr. (5-foot-11, 160 pounds) made a weekend official visit to the University of Wyoming and has given the Cowboys his verbal commitment. Durr Jr. discusses his college decision here.

"My official visit went great (to Wyoming) and it definitely played a big role in my decision," Durr Jr. said. "Wyoming is just a great place for me and a great opportunity andI'm just very excited to take my game to the next level at Wyoming."

Durr Jr.pointed towards several key factors which led to his commitment to the Wyoming Cowboys.

"The overall environment at Wyoming is just perfect for me and they just made me feel so welcome. The overall culture is definitely different from Chicago, but it's also something I was searching for and I feel I will fit in with the team and the school perfectly. The coaches and the players at Wyoming just already made me feel like I was already a part of the team and they truly know me. I've been in contact with the coaches at Wyoming for well over a year now so they have been recruiting me the hardest out of any other school. The official visit just made me feel great about the school, the coaches and really everyone around the football program."

Was the overall distance from Chicago to Wyoming ever a factor in Durr Jr.'s decision process?

"It kinda was a part of the plan for me. I've always felt that I would like to get father away from home so I can just focus in on my plan to get to the highest level fo football. My goal has always been to play in the NFL someday and I can just focus in on my craft along with earning my college degree. I know it's a completely different lifestyle in Wyoming that I'll need to get used to it. I also love the coaches at Wyoming including my recruiting coach Benny Boyd and really all of the coaches. Wyoming has recruited kids from Chicagoland for years and they have a lot fo success with those same kids and they feel I can be the next."

So what other schools did Durr Jr. consider before deciding on Wyoming?

"I looked really hard at Rutgers along with Illinois. Overall Wyoming to me is just a better fit for me and especially after taking an official visit to Wyoming. Wyoming has a plan for me and they recruited me harder than any other school. It really means something when a school makes you a priority and Wyoming definitely made me feel like I was a priority for them."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process tor Durr Jr.?

"I would say just getting my name out there. No one ever really see's all of the hard work you have to put in just to get an opportunity to play in college. It's been a very hard grind but it definitely has paid off for me. My family and friends along with my coaches at school are very proud of me and it's just a great feeling."

Chris Durr Jr. is verbally committed to Wyoming.