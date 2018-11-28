Oswego (IL) senior wide receiver recruit Jamal Fomby (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Tuesday night and gave D2 power Grand Valley State his verbal commitment. Fomby, who was an All State, All Area and All Conference player in 2018 for the Panthers discusses his decision here.

"I went and made an official visit to Grand Valley State a few weeks ago," Fomby. said. "I added an offer from GVSU a few days ago and once they offered me I knew that I was ready to make my college choice"

Fomby discussed why he decided to pledge to the GVSU Lakers.

"I had a great official visit to GVSU and the school just felt like home to me. I really like the coaches and the team ay GVSU and I thought I fit in well with them. GVSU also has a ton of tradition and it's also a winning program that battles for a national championship every season. GVSU also has a great campus and facilities plus they also get a ton of fan support. I also feel that GVSU is a good fit for me academically."

Fomby looked at some other schools but decided to commit to GVSU.

"I looked pretty hard at Minnesota State (D2) along with WIU and SIU. Those schools along with GVSU ended up being my Top 4 schools. Minnesota State offered me and SIU and WIU didn't offer me any scholarship money but wanted me to be patient with them. I just felt that after my official visit to GVSU I was ready to commit."

Fomby is also thrilled to have finished his recruiting process.

"I'm just really glad to be committed. The process overall is just stressful. It was frustrating watching all of these other kids getting a bunch of offers while I had to wait. It just feels good to have found a great school in GVSU."

Jamal Fomby is verbally committed to Grand Valley State.

