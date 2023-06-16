Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic senior wide receiver recruit Torey French (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) was able to add his first Division 1 scholarship offer on Thursday. French was able to add an offer from Indiana State and breaks down his latest offer and remaining summer plans in this recruiting update.

"Indiana State is my first offer and it's pretty special for sure," French said. "The Indiana State coaches saw me at North Central College camp and they really seemed to be pretty interested in me at the camp."

French also filled us in on his initial impressions from adding an offer from the Indiana State Sycamores.

"I know that Indiana State is a good football program and school and it's also pretty close to home. The Indiana State coaches want me to come out and visit them and I'll do that towards the end of July."

Does French have any upcoming summer camp plans?

"I'm planning to camp at Northwestern this Saturday for the Showcase camp. I'm also set to camp at SIU on June 23rd. I'm still in contact with the coaches from Northern Iowa, Illinois, Western Michigan and also Central Michigan. The coaches from Illinois, Western Michigan and Central Michigan all watched me at North Central College. Northern Iowa wants me to come out and camp with them in July and I'm pretty sure I'll go to that camp."

French is also focused on his upcoming senior season as French and the Corsairs are in the middle of team camp this summer.

"We are looking really good this summer, but we also know we have a very tough schedule that we need to be ready to take on this season. Basically we have no fear of anyone and we embrace the challenge this coming season. The plan this season is to keep me playing in the slot and get me the football."

Torey French has a scholarship offer from Indiana State.