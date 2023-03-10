Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior wide receiver recruit Darrion Gilliam (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) has all the tols to become an impact receiver at the high college level and is coming off a very productive season for the 2022 Class 7A state champion Caravan. Gilliam was able to add three new scholarship offers on Wednesday and breaks down his latest recruiting news in this update.

I was able to add three new offers on Wednesday and it's pretty crazy," Gilliam said. "The offers all came as a pretty big surprise to be honest. Kent State was the first offer on Wednesday then the other two (Western Michigan and South Dakota) came a little bit later that night while I was at home."

Gilliam filled us in on his initial impressions from adding his recent scholarship offers.

"I really don't know much about any of the schools that offered me to be honest. All three schools want me to come and visit them soon in person. I haven't seen any of those schools in person and I'm starting to look more online at those schools and what they have to offer. It just feels great to have offers from all three schools and I'll do my homework on all three schools soon."

Does Gilliam have any upcoming spring college visits planned?

"I'm planning to visit Eastern Michigan this Saturday. I'm also planning to visit Western Michigan, Kent State and South Dakota wither this sporing or maybe the summer."

Gilliam, who also runs track and plays volleyball for Mount Carmel has ben focused in on getting ready for a busy spring and summer filled with football camps.

"I'm playing volleyball along with running track for my school. I'm also still lifting with the team each morning and getting after it. The weight room has been really good and everyone is working hard. We pretty much put last season in the rearview mirror now and are focused on this coming season. My focus is just getting better and staying more positive. At times I can get down on myself too easily and I'm working on just having a better short tern memory."

Gilliam is also excited for the Caravan's opening game this coming season.

"We get to play against East St. Louis at Illinois State in Week 1 and everyone on the team is excited to play them. It will be a great game."

Darrion Gilliam has scholarship offers from Kent State, Western Michigan and South Dakota.