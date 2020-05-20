Peoria (Ill.) senior to be wide receiver recruit Dionysius Hogan (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is holding two early scholarship offers so far this spring and could more offers follow soon? Hogan checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I have offers so far from Bowling Green and Northern Iowa," Hogan said. "I've also been in contact with a lot of different coaches. They all seem interested and they all have said they want to see me and meet me in person this spring or this summer."

Hogan, who also plays basketball for Peoria High recapped his latest spring recruiting news.

"Besides the two school who offered me I'm also in touch with the coaches from Illinois State and Northern Illinois a lot. I made visits to see Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Toledo along with Pittsburgh State (D2). I had visits planned to see Western Michigan and Central Michigan in the spring and some others but all of those got cancelled. Illinois State and NIU have told me that I'm pretty close to getting an offer. They both want to see me in person and I'm hoping to get out to visit both schools once we are allowed to get back out to make visits."

Hogan, who wrapped up his junior year of high school filled us in on his summer plans.

"I was planning to play AAU hoops and that season was cancelled for the year. I also won't be able to have our team football camp for now and the college camps all look to be cancelled. I'm still set to camp at Lindenwood in late July and if I can find a few other camps I'll go to them. I have a job this summer so I'm working a lot, then I'll come home and get my workouts in. I'll go out to the field and do what I call my athletic workout which is just a lot of running, sprints and agility drills. I'm also doing a lot of body weight workouts since we can't get into out gym in school."

Hogan is also focused on being a leader for his team this summer.

"I'm a team captain this season so I'm always trying to make sure everyone is good. We are having Zoom meetings and staying in touch all the time. I'm also getting some work in with my boys and keeping everyone focused on the season."

