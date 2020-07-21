WR Hogan is playing the waiting game
Peoria (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Dionysius Hogan (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) back in late February/early March was starting to see his football recruiting stock beginning to take off, then the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news