EdgyTim - WR Hogan pledges to Northern Iowa

"I was able to have some really good, deep talks with the coaches at Northern Iowa," Hogan said. "Northern Iowa from the beginning said that the didn't want me, but that they needed me. That really made a strong impression and I've stayed impressed with them all this time and I was ready to commit."

Peoria (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Dionysius Hogan (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) has been focused on his college recruiting and options this summer, yet on Thursday morning Hogan decided to make his decision public and gave Northern Iowa his verbal commitment. Hogan discusses his college choice here.

Hogan, who also looked hard at EIU, SIU, Wyoming and BGSU before pledging to Northern Iowa filled us in on what separated UNI from the rest.

"The relationship I have the the coaches at Northern Iowa was a big factor. I also get along great with my wide receivers coach Joe (Ganz) and I feel I'll be a great fit in the offense. UNI have been with me for a long time and always stayed in touch and interested. Northern Iowa has always had a plan for me. They also has a strong pre-law program and they also have a great track record of job placement after graduation. I've also thought about maybe going to law school someday. The football program is also very strong at Northern Iowa and they play in a great conference (Missouri Valley)."

Hogan follows in a long line for Peoria high school athletes who's goal has been to earn a degree and then come back home to help his community.

"Peoria still has a lot of people who need help these days. We are seeing more drugs and guns on the streets. I want to be able to get my degree, come back and help my city. I have a lot of friends that I grew up with who fell into trouble. I was lucky to find people who wanted to help me and guide me along the way. They provided me hope and I want to come back and help provide more kids like me hope in my city. "

Hogan admitted that the entire COVID pandemic played a big factor in his overall recruiting process.

"I was drawing a lot of looks and interest this winter and early spring before COVID struck. Once COVID came things changed. A lot of college coaches wanted to see me in person and wanted to also see me work out. They wanted to see my size and my speed before they offered me a scholarship. I had visits planned before it all got shut down. I ended up sticking with a school in Northern Iowa that stuck with me all along and I feel great about it.

Did the IHSA pushing back the football season from the fall to the spring have any impact on Hogan?

"Honestly, it's a plus for me. Now I have six more months to get bigger, stronger and faster. It will allow me to start getting in shape and ready for college football because once the spring season is done it won't be much longer before I'm off to college. I'm going to be so much more ready physically for the spring. I can't wait to play again and we are going to have a great season."

Dionysius Hogan is verbally committed to Northern Iowa.

