The spring transfer portal officially opened today -- and one Iowa player is already in it. On Tuesday morning wide receiver Jacob Bostick announced on social media that he was entering the transfer portal and departing Iowa City.

Bostick, a 6'3", 182 lb sophomore wide receiver out of Palatine, Illinois, was a member of Iowa's 2022 recruiting class. A high three-star prospect, Bostick chose Iowa over several other offers, including Illinois, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Pitt, Army, Navy, Air Force, and a bevy of mid-majors (including most of the MAC). "I would like to thank Coach [Kirk] Ferentz and the entire coaching staff, as I've grown and learned a lot -- it has truly been a blessing to be a Hawkeye," Bostick said in the statement announcing his departure. "Special thanks to Coach [Kelton] Copeland for believing in me and pushing me to be the best in all aspects of my life. And to Kammy, the doctors and the best training staff -- thank you for all you have done for me, I will never forget it." Injuries plagued Bostick's tenure at Iowa; he missed most of fall practice in 2022, which contributed to Bostick redshirting during the 2022 season. Further injuries in spring last year set him back and he was only able to play in five games last fall. Bostick finishes his Iowa career with zero catches. "Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates, the fans and the Children's Hospital for making these past two years so special," Bostick added. "With that being said and prayerful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. I'm excited to take this leap of faith into this new chapter."

