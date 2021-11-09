WR Johnson adapts and is thriving

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East senior wide receiver recruit Trey Johnson (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is having an impressive senior season for the Griffins (9-2). Johnson, who started off the season at receiver has since moved over to running back and has never looked back this fall. Johnson checks in and breaks down his senior season along with his latest recruiting news in this update.

"I was getting some reps at running back in the summer as a backup but I never expected to be playing the position full time," Johnson said. "The coaches felt I could help out the team the most at running back so I'm happy to help the team as much as I can this season."

Johnson, who's preparing this week to take on Loyola Academy (11-0) in the Class 8A quarterfinals discussed how his adjustment has gone from receiver to running back.

"It's been fun playing running back this season. My approach to the game really didn't change at all. I just always go hard no matter which position I'm playing. The biggest adjustment has been just getting used to playing a new position along with making different reads. I'm also getting hit and tackled a lot more at running back so I'm taking a lot more ice baths this season and just getting used to the soreness at times."

Johnson also recapped his latest recruiting news this fall.

"My recruiting has been going a little slow lately, but I really haven't been too focused on it to be honest. I'm just more focused on my team and our season. I'm in a good spot right now and just plan to finish the season strong then I'll look harder at everything. I'm still in contact with the coaches at Bowling Green and also Miami of Ohio. Eastern Illinois also recently reached out to me along with some smaller local schools. The bigger schools all like my senior video and want me to keep senior in my video so we'll see how things go."

Next up for Johnson is taking on Loyola Academy at Loyola on Saturday at 12PM.

"Loyola is a very good program and this will be the hardest game of the season for us. I know we will be ready for Loyola and our coaches do a great job of having us ready every week."

Has Johnson given any thoughts to his off-season plans once the season is completed?

"I really haven't given it much thought. I definitely need to get back in the weight room and add more good weight. I'm also thinking about running track in the spring."

