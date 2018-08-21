Frankfort (IL) Lincoln-Way East senior athlete prospect Matt Judd (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has made the transition from playing quarterback to wide receiver this coming season and several college coaches are excited to see Judd this fall. Judd recaps his upcoming season, recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I can't wait for the season to start on Friday," Judd said. "We started school last week and we are now in our regular season schedule. It feels good to get back into a routine and back getting ready for another season."

Judd has made a successful transition from quarterback to wide receiver and discussed his overall positional change.

"Having played quarterback really has helped me as a receiver. I already knew all the routes and plays and knowing which routes are hot routes. My big focus thus off-season was just getting better and catching the football in traffic especially crossing routes. I feel that I was able to improver my speed and my hands and I feel that I'm at a good place with my game and not it's time to show it on the field."

Judd has also remained in contact with several colleges heading into the season.

"A lot of college coaches have stayed in touch and they all said all they want to see is some early season video. I've been in contact the most with NIU, Western Michigan and also SIU. Also Fordham, Michigan State and Western Illinois have also said that they will be looking hard at my first three games. A few schools have invited me to come see some games in person this season. I'm going to NIU for a game when they play Utah this year and I'm also going to see a game at Western Michigan this season."

So does Judd have any personal goals for this coming season?

"I would love to be an all conference and an all state player this season. I just want to go out and play well every week and just make plays and help us win games."

Judd also filled us in on his game day routine.

"I'm definitely a headphones guy on game day and I listen to a variety of music, mostly rap. After school I'll go home and pack my bag then I go to Jimmy John's and get a Number 8, the Club Sub. I head to school, get dressed and hit the training room and just get ready and listen to music."

