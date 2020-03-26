Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior wide receiver recruit Tanner Koziol (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer earlier this week from the University of North Dakota. Koziol checks in and discusses adding his first offer and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"It's exciting to add my first offer from North Dakota," Koziol said. "The offer pretty much came as a surprise. I had been in touch a bit with the coaches at North Dakota but I didn't think they would offer me."

Koziol discussed his impressions of adding his first offer from North Dakota.

"I really like the coaches at North Dakota and they seem like great guys including head coach Bubba Schweigert. I'm hoping to get a chance to go out and visit North Dakota sometime later this spring or this summer. I have a former teammate Isaac Moore who I played with at Lake Park who's at North Dakota now and he loves it up there."

Koziol has also been dealing with life under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just crazy. I wake up and do some school work online, then I do some lifting and workouts and I'm just trying to stay in shape. The online school has been going well but I miss being in class and having teachers and seeing them every day."

Koziol also updated us on his latest recruiting news.

"I was planning to make spring visits to schools like Princeton and Boston College but those have been cancelled.I was able to make earlier visits to South Carolina, NIU, Miami of Ohio and I also saw a spring practice at Western Michigan. I've also stayed in touch with those schools along with the coaches from Princeton, Boston College and Miami of Ohio quite a bit."

In the meantime, Koziol keeps working and getting ready for a big 2020 senior season.

"I've been working on my overall game this off season and I've been focused on adding more good weight and strength. I'm up to 210 pounds and our strength and conditioning coach has me on a great program which includes lots of lifting along with adjusting my diet. We bring back 9 starters on offense back from last season and everyone is 100 percent focused on the season and coming together as a team."

