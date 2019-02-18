Peoria (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Kaevion Mack (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) made a Saturday visit to Northern Illinois University and was able to come away with his first offer from the in-state Huskies. Mack recaps his impressions from his NIU visit and offer and more in this recruiting update.

"I had a great first visit to NIU and they also offered me my first scholarship offer," Mack said. "It was surprising but not overwhelming because the NIU coaches have been showing me a lot of attention lately."

Mack recapped his weekend visit impressions from Northern Illinois University.

"We go to NIU every summer for team 7on7 so I was already familiar with the stadium and the indoor facility plus I also was able to go up and see a practice before at NIU. This was my first visit as a recruit on Saturday and it was cool. I like the facilities along with getting to know the coaches and the new coaches at NIU are great guys. Everyone made us feel welcome and it was just a great visit to NIU. I also have an old teammate in Marques (Cox) already playing at NIU so it's good to have an old teammate I can talk to about NIU. I know he loves it there."

Mack, who is a three sport athlete at Peoria High (football/basketball/track) has also continued to draw steady recruiting interest this winter.

"Besides NIU I've also been in touch with the coaches from Illinois State, Iowa State, Miami of Ohio, Ball State and a few other schools. I've been able to visit NIU plus Miami of Ohio and Illinois State invited me to come out to see a spring practice. I want to get out and see more schools in person but it gets hard because of basketball now then track this spring. I'm also hoping to see Illinois State and Ball State sometime soon."

So what part of Mack's game has he been working to improve upon this winter?

"I'm working harder on just running my backside routes harder on every play and really selling it. I'm also just working on everything this winter and just trying to get better."

