Peoria (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Kaevion Mack (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) wrapped up his junior season recently for the Lions and Mack is already deep into his basketball season. Mack checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I'm already back at it in Hoops and we had our first games last week," Mack said. "I play football, basketball and I also run track for my school so I'm always staying busy."

Mack also has been keeping track of his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been hearing the most from the coaches at Iowa State and also Western Michigan. I've been getting some new follows from college coaches on Twitter. I also get mail and Miami of Ohio has been sending me mail and asking me to go down for a visit and see the school in person. I haven't been able to get out to visit too many schools because I'm always in one sport or another."

Mack is also looking at making some improvements to his overall game this off season after watching and breaking down his junior season video.

"I need to run better backside routes. I just want to make sure I'm running crisper routes and just being more consistent with my routes on every rep. I just also want to be more consistent overall. I felt that I did a better job this past year with my hands and catching the football. I'm definitely ready to get back to work and improve my overall game."

Mack also filled us in on his goals for his 2019 senior season at Peoria High School.

"My own personal goal is to be offensive player of the year and I also want to excel as a leader for my team. My goal is to just get better and do everything the right way. As far as my team goals it's always about winning a state title. I've been on a state title winning team in my freshman year so I know what it takes and I want to make sure we all are working hard to achieve our goals."

