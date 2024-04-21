Yorkville (Ill.) junior wide receiver recruit Dyllan Malone (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) made a spring practice visit to NIU on Saturday, then on Sunday morning announced his verbal commitment to the in-state Northern Illinois University Huskies. Malone discusses why he gave NIU and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment here.

"I went to NIU on Saturday to watch a spring practice and I knew going up that I was ready to give them my commitment ,"Malone said. "NIU has been with me and loyal to me for a long time now and it's just a great feeling to finally be committed to NIU."

Malone pointed towards some key factors which led him to commit to nearby NIU.

"NIU has been with me since my freshman year when they saw me at a camp and they have been in my corner ever since. Coach (Joseph) Hawkins who is the NIU wide receivers coach and I already have a great connection. We've been able to build up a strong relationship and I also have a great relationship with really the entire staff at NIU. I also love the attitude, mentality and the atmosphere at NIU. I know that NIU will develop me as a football player as well as a man while I'm in college. I just pretty much knew early on that NIU was the spot."

So which other schools did Malone consider before committing to the NIU Huskies?

"I had offers from schools like Illinois State, Western Illinois and some others. I also had a lot of schools tell me that they liked me but that they wanted to see me in a camp this summer. I honestly didn't want or need to wait for those other schools and I already had a great offer and opportunity from NIU. NIU was my leader very early on and I wasn't ready to wait and maybe lose my spot with NIU. The transfer portal no doubt was on my mind knowing things can change really fast. I just didn't want to wait anymore so I committed and I'm very happy I committed to NIU now."

So was distance ever a factor for Malone in his commitment to NIU?

"I mean it's great to be really close to home for me and also for my family. Honestly, it was something that just sort of worked out but it was never something I planned. Looking back now I guess it was sort of a factor but was never a big factor in my decision to go to NIU."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Malone?

"The hardest part of the process for me as just trying to reach out and stay in contact with the different schools and coaches. It is definitely a blessing to have offers and options for college, but it was becoming a lot to manage."

Dyllan Malone is now the twelfth known verbal commitment in the NIU Huskies Class of 2025 and is also the third known in-state pledge to the NIU Huskies. Malone joins Plainfield Central OL Kaevon Lee and Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin DE Chuck Lanier as in state commitments in the Class of 2025.

Dyllan Malone is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.