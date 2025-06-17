WR Markowicz commits to Illinois State

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West senior wide receiver recruit Chase Markowicz (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and recently gave Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Markowicz breaks down his decision to give the in-state Illinois State Redbirds his verbal commitment in this latest recruiting update.

"My top two schools list came down to Illinois State and Central Michigan," Markowicz said. "I made visits to both schools and for me Illinois State was just a great fit in several ways, so I decided to commit to Illinois State."

Markowicz pointed towards some of the key factors which led to his commitment to Illinois State.

"It just really came down to fit for me. I enjoyed the visits to both schools this summer and getting to learn more about each school and what they have to offer. I went to Illinois State for an unofficial visit and I was able to meet the coaches along with getting to talk with some of the players as well. Overall I just enjoyed getting to know the Illinois State coaches and players. I know some of the guys already on the team and I just related really well with everyone. I'm planning to major in Business Management and Illinois State has a great business program. Illinois State is also closer to home and that's a plus for my family. My Mom is also an Illinois State alum so she's also pretty happy about my decision."

So what can the Illinois State fans expect from Chase Markowicz?

"I'm just a hard worker who wants to win. Helping bring a championship to Illinois State would be pretty amazing."

What was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

"Having to make the phone call to the Central Michigan coaches and telling them I wasn't going to CMU and just making a final decision was hard to do. I wanted to thank them for recruiting me and I didn't want hem to see it on social media before hearing my decision from me."

Chase Markowicz is verbally committed to Illinois State.