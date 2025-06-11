WR Matykiewicz impressed at NCC

2025 Team Preview: Today we break down the Hersey Huskies. Can the Huskies reload and make the playoffs again?
Rivals Greg Smith takes a look at five Midwest commitments that could be at risk to flip their commitment
Illinois welcomes in another group of official visitors this weekend, with four prospects making the trek to Champaign.
2025 Team Preview: Today we break down the DePaul Prep Rams. Can the Rams reload and make the playoffs again?
Meet: Get to Know 2026 LB Ben Schlep who is our prospect of the day
2025 Team Preview: Today we break down the Hersey Huskies. Can the Huskies reload and make the playoffs again?
Rivals Greg Smith takes a look at five Midwest commitments that could be at risk to flip their commitment
Illinois welcomes in another group of official visitors this weekend, with four prospects making the trek to Champaign.