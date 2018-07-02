Chicago (Ill.) Phillips senior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Fabian McCray (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) decided to give the University of Illinois his verbal commitment. McCray, who announced his decision tonight via his Twitter account discusses his decision here.

"I just felt like I was ready so I committed (to Illinois) ," McCray said. "I just know that Illinois is where I want to be."

McCray,, who also looked hard at Minnesota discussed why he decided upon the in-state Fighting Illini.

"I just felt that Illinois was the right place for me. I've built up a solid relationship with the coaches and the players at Illinois. I feel that Illinois overall is the best place for me and the place where I want to be."

So did any one or two specific aspects of Illinois stand out above the rest?

"For me it was really everything at Illinois. I really impressed with the overall environment at Illinois and the chemistry between the coaches and the players stood out."

McCray is now the 8th known verbal commitment in the Illinois Class of 2019. McCray is also the 4th in-state pledge for the Fighting Illini and joins Montini Catholic two star ranked RB Nick Fedanzo, Bloomington two star ranked tight end Griffin Moore and Phillips three star ranked defensive back Joseph Thompson.

