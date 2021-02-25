EdgyTim - WR Miller is drawing attention

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior wide receiver prospect Tucker Miller (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) has been on the recruiting radar screen since his sophomore year when he was attending Marist. A lot has changed for Miller, including now attending Mount Carmel and Miller recaps his latest football recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been able to adjust well with transferring to Mount Carmel," Tucker said. "It's great to be back in school 5 days a week and get back into a routine. I really like playing for Coach (Jordan) Lynch and I'm fitting in well with my teammates."

Miller has been drawing steady recruiting interest so far this winter.

"I just took a virtual visit with St. Thomas not too long ago and then tonight (Wednesday) I took another virtual visit with Columbia. I was able to see the campus, the facilities and just get to know the coaches and the program better at Columbia. They also went over the academic requirements at Columbia and it was a good visit overall. I've also been getting follows and contact so far from North Dakota State, Drake, Yale, Harvard, Kent State, South Dakota State along with a few smaller level schools. All of those schools want to see my early junior season video which I plan to send out as soon as I can."

Tucker is just excited to be back working out with his team and getting ready for his spring football season which begins on March 19th.

"We are back lifting as a team three days a week at 5:30AM and we also have two separate practices for now each week. We get our pads on Sunday and I'm just excited and ready to get going."

So what has Miller focused on when ir comes to improving his overall game this winter?

"I've been working really hard on improving my hands. I just recently got access to a Juggs machine and I'll work on my hands separate several times a week. I just feel that I'm a much different player now compared to 2019. I've been able to add more weight and just have much better footwork. I've also worked hard to improve my skills and overall technique."

Miller is also excited about his potential role in the Caravan's offense this spring.

"I'm excited about my role in the offense and my coaches at Mount Carmel are going to use me differently this season. It will be a new challenge for me and I'm excited about the season."

