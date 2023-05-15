New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West junior wide receiver recruit Austin Towswell (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is a talented two sport athlete who has been staying busy this spring between his track season along with his football recruiting process. Rowswell was able to add his first FBS level offer from Ball State and breaks down his latest recruiting news here.

"My first offer came last Friday from Eastern Illinois and then Ball State offered me later in the week," Rowswell said. "I've been also staying busy with track season. We start sectionals this week and I'm planning to tun in the 100, 200, 400 along with a few relays and track season has been going really well so far."

Rowswell filled us in on his first impressions of adding his first FBS offer from the Ball State Cardinals.

"Ball State made an in school visit last week and they have been pretty interested in me. They told me that they liked my game but that they wanted to see me in a camp with them this summer. The coaches from Ball State reached out to me at the end of the day and said they talked it over and decided to offer me now instead of making me wait until the summer. I still need to lean more about Ball State to be honest. I'm definitely excited about the offer from them. I'm going to plan a visit to see the school in person this summer."

Rowswell, who's goal is to play football and run track in college has also drawn contact and interest from additional schools this spring.

"Vanderbilt recently reached out to me and they have started to stay in touch. I've also been in contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, Illinois and also Iowa. The feedback I;ve gotten from those coaches has been good. They all seem to like my game and that they have invited me to come and camp with them this summer."

Does Rowswell have any summer college football camp plans set?

"I don't have any plans yet and it's going to be a very busy summer for me. I'm running AAU track and I have a few big meets set for June and July. I'm hoping to make a few college camp visits this summer for football and I also need to see some schools in person. It all just depends on my schedule between track season and my team football responsibilities. I'm looking hard at trying to set up some camps now."

So what part of his game has Rowswell been focusing in on improving this off season?

"The biggest improvement I've made has been just the the mental side of the game and getting a better overall knowledge level of the game. I didn't start playing football until my freshman year, so moving up to varsity as a sophomore and starting on varsity was a big jump for me. It took me a little while to just get caught up to speed and really get to know the playbook. It all started to slow down as the season moved along last year and I just have a much better comfort level and confidence now."

