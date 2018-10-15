Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey senior wide receiver Kacper Rutkiewicz (5-foot-8, 155 pounds) made a weekend visit to Illinois Stage and on Sunday decided to give the in-state Illinois State Redbirds his verbal commitment. Rutkiewicz discusses his decision here.

"I went to Illinois State this past weekend on a visit and it really felt like home ," Rutkiewicz said. "The coaches over at Illinois State are great and the atmosphere was amazing."

Rutkiewicz, who was recruited by various FCS and D2 level schools this fall pointed towards the ISU Redbirds as his early favorite school and that loyalty playing a big role in his decision.

"Illinois State has been recruiting me since the summer. I have gotten close to the coaches at Illinois State including Coach Moose. ISU recruited me and offered me as a receiver. I also had an offer from Northern State (D2) and they have a really good program. Illinois State overall just has a lot to offer and I'm excited about my decision."

Rutkiewicz also never felt too much pressure to make his college decision but is thrilled to have his decision completed.

"To be honest I just always believed it would happen (getting an offer to play for ISU) sometime and I never let it worry me too much. I just focused on my teammates and how we can reach our goals as a team. I just never worried about it if I was going to get an offer or not."

So what type of player is Illinois State getting in Rutkiewicz?

"Illinois State is gonna get someone who works their tail off and will do anything for the team. I hope to bring young leadership to the program."

Kacper Rutkiewicz is verbally committed to Illinois State.

