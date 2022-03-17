WR Singleton is still taking it all in

Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior wide receiver recruit Keshon Singleton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was still trying to get his head around hitting a double overtime game winning three point shot to lead the Cyclones to the school's first ever IHSA basketball state title. From SportsCenter and everything in between, Singleton has been handling his sudden fame as well as can be expected.

"It's been hectic, tiring, exciting and I'm still just letting it all soak in right now," Singleton said. "In many ways it's still a blur and I still think about it."

Singleton also felt the national impact of his game winning shot when his game winner made it on ESPN's SportsCenter as one of the plays of the day.

"Once it hit SportsCenter things just got crazy out of hand. I was actually driving home from the state title game when I got text from a friend of mine who said, "Dude, you are on SportsCenter". My Mom was able to record it and it's just another great memory. It was just a really big deal for our school and it's the first ever basketball state title. It was a great game and they (Metamora) had a great team."

Singleton is now trying to get back into his spring season mode after an unforgettable winter basketball season.

"I'm taking a week or so off and just catching up on sleep, resting up and then getting ready for working out for the football season. My routine includes going back to the weight room and hitting it hard, work on my speed and get faster and better in my game. I just want to elevate my game even higher this summer."

Singleton has also been in contact with plenty of football coaches since hitting his gamer winning shot.

"I heard from a ton of football coaches who saw the shot and that was really great to have so many of them reach out. I'm still in contact with several coaches and I'm looking at getting back up to NIU for a spring practice. I'm also planing to go visit Northwestern as well in April."

Singleton is now looking towards carrying the Cyclones state title win in basketball forward into the fall and a state football title.

"Everyone is definitely ready for the football season and the mission is to go back to state and prove ourselves that we can win it all this season. With 17-18 starters back we have a lot of experience. We are also even more motivated now more than ever since this will be the last season for our coach (Ken Leonard). We are embracing the challenge and we want to win one more for Coach Leonard. We always have pressure to win at SHG and we are looking forward to the challenge."

Keshon Singleton has scholarship offers from Army, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois.