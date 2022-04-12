WR Singleton made two recent visits
Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior wide receiver recruit Keshon Singleton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to make two recent spring practice visits to in-state Northwestern and Illinois...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news