Plainfield (Ill.) North senior wide receiver recruit Jaylon Tillman (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is already opening up several college coaches eyes this summer and was able to add four new scholarship offers after his Saturday camp showing at Lindenwood. Tillman recaps his Lindenwood camp, his latest offers and much more in this recruiting update.

"I went to the Lindenwood camp on Saturday and I thought I had a pretty good day," Tillman said. "I was able to add four new offers and I'm also in touch with some new schools who I hadn't heard from until the camp on Saturday."

Tillman filled us in on his new scholarship offers.

"I was able to add new offers on Saturday from Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State and also South Dakota. The camp at Lindenwood overall was a good camp. I was able to test pretty well and they also had a lot of kids. They also had some really good competition at the camp. I had a chance to show the coaches what I can do. Western Michigan has reached out to me after the camp along with the coaches from NIU and a few other schools."

So what's up next for Tillman this summer?

"I'm going to North Central College this week for as camp and then I'm heading to Memphis this coming weekend for another camp. I'm pretty sure I'm going to shut it down after the Memphis camp since we start our team camp on June 10th."

So how has Tillman's game improved this summer compared to a year ago?

"I worked really hard with my coaches at school on just cleaning up my route running and I feel good that my overall game has gotten better this off season."

Tillman is also excited for his upcoming 2019 senior season.

"I feel like we will have another strong team this season. We have a lot of talent back from last year and we also have a good underclassmen group coming up this year."

Jaylon Tillman has scholarship offers from WIU, SEMO, EIU and South Dakota.