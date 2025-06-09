2026 Rivals150 EDGE McHale Blade commits to Michigan

Listed at 6′5″ and 245 lbs, Blade is the prototypical EDGE build at the next level. A perfect fit in Michigan's defense.

With 28 Power 5 offers—spanning Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota, and more, Blade posted an impressive offer list.

Blade's official visit to Ann Arbor from June 6 to 8 was a decisive moment. Coming off a weekend that included on‑field reps and strong interactions with the coaching staff, Michigan secured his commitment.

Wisconsin looked like the leader as recently as last month, but Michigan made a big push to get the Chicago product.

Rivals and On3 have emphasized his dominant physical profile—long frame, explosive first-step, and power-lift metrics trending toward elite EDGE levels.

Adding Blade gives Michigan another athlete at EDGE with a high ceiling, reinforcing a defense that thrives on pressure.

Another big win on the recruiting trail for defensive line coach Lou Esposito is building an impressive EDGE group in Ann Arbor. Likely to be one of the deepest position groups on the team this fall, Esposito added Nathaniel Marshall and Julius Holly last season.