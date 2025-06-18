2026 safety Jordan Lampkins reflects on commitment to Minnesota

Illinois held its Rising Illini Camp with over 200 high school prospects going through testing, position drills and 1on1
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Nicholas Menos who is our prospect of the day
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Rivals Adam Gorney was at the Elite 11 event all week and breaks down the Top Performers.
Kicker Noah Sur from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick announced his offer and commitment to Northwestern in one move on June 19.
It is decision time for Dunlap TE Mack Sutter has trimmed his to four finalists, with one more official visit on tap.
Illinois held its Rising Illini Camp with over 200 high school prospects going through testing, position drills and 1on1
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Nicholas Menos who is our prospect of the day
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - Rivals Adam Gorney was at the Elite 11 event all week and breaks down the Top Performers.