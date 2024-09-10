EVANSTON-If we learned one thing about Northwestern head coach David Braun on Monday, it’s that he’s open to change. And once he makes his mind up, he moves quickly.

About 60 hours after Northwestern’s offense stumbled through a 26-20 double-overtime loss to Duke on Friday night, and 59 hours after he gave his quarterback a vote of confidence after the game, Braun announced at his weekly press conference that he was replacing starting quarterback Mike Wright with Jack Lausch.

After watching film, evaluating Wright's play and discussing it with offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, Braun made the decision to bench the grad transfer quarterback with 16 career starts in favor of the redshirt sophomore who will make his first.

According to Braun, the stunningly swift swap was all about protecting the football.

"For us to be at our best, we need to win the turnover margin...,” he said. “At the quarterback position, you have the ball in your hand every play, your responsibility is to protect and value the football.”

Wright won the quarterback battle over Lausch in camp in what Braun described as a very close competition. But the former Mississippi State and Vanderbilt QB struggled with turnovers and negative plays in the first two weeks. He threw an interception against Duke that turned into the Blue Devils’ only touchdown during regulation, and he lost two fumbled snaps against Miami (Ohio) in a season-opening win, including one on the goal line.

Yet, after the Duke game on Friday night, Braun defended Wright’s play.

"Mike did some good things tonight but he needs to improve," he said. "When we made our decision, we knew we were going to ride with Mike. We're constantly evaluating everyone on this team but we're rolling with Mike right now."

That roll didn’t turn out to be her long. With the weekend to assess game film and an FCS opponent in Eastern Illinois up next, Braun chose to make a change, sooner rather than later.

He walked the media through why his mindset changed so drastically.

"Let me boldly state this: I am highly competitive and emotionally intense," he said. "I know that and those can be great qualities but also need to guard yourself against that. I do not like making decisions when I'm in an emotional state so the statements I made on Friday night, I stand behind in that moment.

"I wasn't going to speak to those types of decisions when I hadn't had the chance to look at the film and evaluate where we are. I think the decision that we're going with is in the best interest of our football team.”

Wright and Lausch have similar skill sets as dual-threats that trend towards the run. Wright is by far the more experienced signal caller, with more than four times as many passing yards through the first two weeks of this season as Lausch has in his career.

So what is Braun looking for from Lausch that Wright hasn't been able to bring to the table?

"Be assignment-sound, executing the offense and valuing the football," Braun said. "That's going to be the ultimate charge for Jack to lead this group."

Wright had three turnovers in his first two starts at Northwestern. In addition to the interception he threw against Duke, errant passes on a few other plays hit Blue Devil defenders in the hands and could easily have been picked off, too.