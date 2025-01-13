Meet: 2027 NG Ralph Haralson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ralpg Haralson

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: NG

Twitter: @RalphHaralson27

Instagram: trusted.ralph

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19498831/671f1887ef5460954fecbd9f

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe that I bring great leadership and I have a very hard work ethic, positive attitude, versatility, discipline and consistency, humility and most importantly passion and dedication to the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the 4A State Championship.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Max Crosby. Max Crosby is an incredible athlete. His relentless athleticism and ability to pressure the quarterback and make a play is absolutely remarkable. He brings lots of energy to the defensive side of the ball which I try to do as well. He’s an athlete who I’ve been watching over the past few years and it’s truly amazing to watch him play ball. He has a positive image on and off the field; an inspiration, truly.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

My teammate (Dominic Bitz). He has an incredible sense of the game. His work ethic is very high, he’s very passionate and he’s a remarkable player overall. You don’t get too many like him.