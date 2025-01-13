Meet: 2027 NG Ralph Haralson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ralpg Haralson
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: NG
Twitter: @RalphHaralson27
Instagram: trusted.ralph
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19498831/671f1887ef5460954fecbd9f
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I believe that I bring great leadership and I have a very hard work ethic, positive attitude, versatility, discipline and consistency, humility and most importantly passion and dedication to the game.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the 4A State Championship.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Max Crosby. Max Crosby is an incredible athlete. His relentless athleticism and ability to pressure the quarterback and make a play is absolutely remarkable. He brings lots of energy to the defensive side of the ball which I try to do as well. He’s an athlete who I’ve been watching over the past few years and it’s truly amazing to watch him play ball. He has a positive image on and off the field; an inspiration, truly.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
My teammate (Dominic Bitz). He has an incredible sense of the game. His work ethic is very high, he’s very passionate and he’s a remarkable player overall. You don’t get too many like him.