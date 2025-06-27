Meet: 2026 LB Edgar Trujillo

Name: Edgar Trujillo

School: Plainfield Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 177 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter/X: @edgaretrujillo

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17773940/67b23edbfa2c1d0857674d57

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Dependable, Responsible, Determined, Relentless, Hardworking, Bright Minded, and The ability to handle adversity

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making new friends and learning from my mistakes allowing myself to get better as a player and as a young adult.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is the player that I can become, and future opportunities to allow me to grow

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Varsity Track & Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kaveon Lee