DB Blaise commits to Illinois State

Naperville (Ill.) North senior defensive back recruit Quincy Blaise (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to wrap up his recruiting process earlier this week and gave the Illinois State Redbirds his verbal commitment. Blaise breaks down his decision process and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I just felt like it was the right time for me to make3 my decision so I called up the Illinois State coaches and gave them my commitment," Blaise said. "I did not want to miss out on a great opportunity I have at Illinois State so I decided to stop waiting and committed."

Blaise, who is a big, physical and talented athlete who's been showing well all summer at various college camps broke down why Illinois State landed his commitment.

"Illinois State first of all is a great school and they offer a strong education. Illinois Stater also plays in a great conference (Missouri Valley Conference) and I'll get a chance to play Division 1 football in college. More and more kids started to make college3 decisions now and I did not want to lose out on a great opportunity. Illinois State is offering me a full ride and overall it's just a good fit for me. Illinois State likes me playing either corner or safety and I'm open when it comes down to a specific position."

Did Blaise consider any other schools before pledging to Illinois State?

"I looked hard at Western Kentucky, Indiana State and also Western Illinois. I was also getting a lot of attention and interest from several MAC schools. The MAC schools all liked me and liked my camps this summer, but they also wanted me to wait on them before they would offer me. In the end, I''m just very happy with my decision to commit to Illinois State. I'm just very happy an d excited about my decision."

What can Illinois State fans expect from Quincy Blaise?

"I'm a pretty versatile athlete who brings a lot of speed and athleticism to the field every day. I can play in a lot of different spots if needed and I also pride myself on making big plays."

Quincy Blaise is verbally committed to Illinois State University.