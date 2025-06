2026 WR Devyon Hill-Lomax commits to Mizzou following official visit

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Advertisement

An Edwardsville (Ill.) High product, Hill-Lomax recorded 341 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches during his junior campaign. He joined the Tigers' class as the third pass-catching commit, with wide receiver Jabari Brady and tight end Isaac Jensen both pledging earlier this month. Hill-Lomax marked the seventh commitment this cycle, fifth in June. Missouri added running back Maxwell Warner on Monday and interior offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr. on Tuesday.

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Hill-Lomax officially visited Missouri the same weekend as quarterback Gavin Sidwar, who spent parts of his trip getting to know the Midwest target as well as Florida pass-catcher Jayden Petit. "I spent the weekend with Devyon," Sidwar said. "He's a great kid and a great player. We hit it off on our OV, and I look forward to being his teammate."