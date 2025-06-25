Meet: 2027 QB Easton Isaacson

Name: Easton Isaacson
School: Plainfield North
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter/X: @EastonIsaacson
Instagram: Eastonisaacon2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Athleticism,have a good arm.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning games with my team
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Walter Payton
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I play volleyball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Trea Taylor