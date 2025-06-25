Meet: 2027 QB Easton Isaacson

Name: Easton Isaacson

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter/X: @EastonIsaacson

Instagram: Eastonisaacon2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Athleticism,have a good arm.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning games with my team

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play volleyball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Trea Taylor