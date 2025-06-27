Meet: 2026 OLB Alex Wojtulewicz

Name: Alex Wojtulewicz

School: Niles Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter/X: @AlexWojtulewicz

Instagram:alex.wojo38

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19748284/6745042d714426fb7d8d6dc7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My hard nose for the football and ability to study film for upcoming games knowing what to expect and help my team win.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments in my playing career are stepping onto the field from pregame warmups under the Friday night lights with a packed crowd to come watch a great high school football game. I love enjoying the moment, hearing the anthem, and going out to win a football game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Luke kuechly. He is my favorite player because he was an incredible person off the field but an absolute monster on the field. I loved his ability to study an opposing teams offense for games so he already knows what to expect on the field in big time games.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play hockey.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The best player I have played against was Braeden Jones from Mount Carmel.