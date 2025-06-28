Meet: 2026 WR David Kundrat

Name: David Kundrat

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter/X: @Davidkundrat45

Instagram: david.kundrat5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, leadership, coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating rival schools

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

DK Metcalf, like the physicality he brings as a reciever and the energy

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams