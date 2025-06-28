Meet: 2026 WR David Kundrat

Name: David Kundrat
School: Lockport
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter/X: @Davidkundrat45
Instagram: david.kundrat5
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
NA
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, leadership, coachable
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating rival schools
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
DK Metcalf, like the physicality he brings as a reciever and the energy
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jonas Williams