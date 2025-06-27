Ronnie Gomiller & Jabarri Lofton of East St. Louis discuss MSU offers

Last weekend, the Michigan State Spartans held a 7-on-7 tournmanet, which brought high shcool teams from the state of Michigan and throughout to East Lansing.

Among those making the trip was East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Illinois. The Flyers won the 7-on-7 tournament at MSU and impressed many of Michigan State's coaches along the way.

Several East St. Louis players earned scholarship offers from the Spartans following their performances last Sunday. MSU offered 2027 wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller, 2027 safety Jabarri Lofton and 2027 three-star cornerback Raheem Floyd.

The Spartans also previously offered 2027 East St. Louis three-str wide receiver Laron Baker as well.

Following their offers, Gomiller and Lofton discussed their thoughts on Michigan State and updated their recruitments.