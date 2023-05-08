Hoffman Estates (Ill.) sophomore outside linebacker prospect Nathan Cleveland (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) had a strong 2022 season for the Hawks and head coach Tim Heyse. Cleveland is also drawing more recruiting looks and interest this spring and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer camp plans and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been staying busy this spring running track, working out and training along with playing linebacker for Boom 7on7," Cleveland said. "We have been seeing quite a few college coaches in school over the last few weeks and it's been exciting."

Cleveland recapped his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"Last week we had the coaches in school from North Dakota, South Dakota State and North Dakota State. along with the coaches from NIU, Ball State, Wyoming plus a few other schools. All of the college coaches said they want to see me in a camp this summer. I've been able to make two college visits so far to Northwestern and also Ball State."

Does Cleveland have any upcoming camp set?

"I'm going to The Stage camp Tuesday night at College of DuPage. I'm also set to camp this summer at Lindenwood on June 2nd, the UIndy Mega Camp on June 10th then I'm also camping at Michigan (June 14th) and also the Northwestern Showcase (June 17th). I might add one or two more camps but that's all I have set for now."

Cleveland is also drawing recruiting attention at a few different positions.

"One of the big reasons the college coaches want to see me in camp is that some schools like me at linebacker, some at safety and some like me on offense. I've been playing inside linebacker this spring for Boom and I'm getting pretty comfortable at that position."

Also look for Cleveland to play at a new3 spot this coming season.

"I'm planning to play quarterback and also linebacker this coming season for my team. I've been playing quarterback all in youth football and also in my freshman year. I've been back working on my mechanics this off season and getting ready to play full time quarterback along with back starting on defense as well."

So how are the Hoffman Estates Hawks shaping up for the 2023 season?

"We graduated a pretty strong senior class and we will have a lot of new faces upfront. We do bring back like 6 starters on offense and 5-6 starters back on defense so we have some good experience in some key spots."