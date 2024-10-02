Minooka (Ill.) junior safety prospect Nathan Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) and the state ranked Minooka Indians (5-0) are off to a strong start so far this season. Gonzalez, who already has two pick six's this season is a name to watch this fall for the Indians. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2026 here.

"The season has been going great so far but we have some big test coming up starting on Friday," Gonzalez said. "I feel like I've been playing pretty well so far, but I also know I still have a lot of work ahead of me and I can get so much better."

Gonzalez filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this season.

"I've gotten some college game day invites from schools like Miami of Ohio, Lindenwood plus North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. I haven't had a chance to set up any game day visits just yet but I want to get that done pretty soon. I'm just really focused for now on school along with the football season."

Gonzalez also discussed how his overall game has improved this season.

"This is my second season starting on the varsity and I just feel I'm playing smoother and just much more comfortable this year. The game definitely slowed down a bit from last season and it's allowed me to just make better reads and adjustments. I'm also communicating better with my teammates and they are also talking more on every play. I played 7on7 for Supreme last winter and that helped me with my man coverage skills. I was able to get in a ton of good reps over the winter and that also really helped me and my game."

Does Gonzalez have a dream school?

"I've grown up as a fan of the Florida Gators. My Dad is a big fan of the Gators and we watched them all the time on TV especially during the Tim Tebow days."

