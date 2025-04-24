Meet: 2026 WR Bryce Carlson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Bryce Carlson
School: Grayslake Central
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @brycecarlson22
Instagram: brycecarlson22
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training TNT Ignite 7 on 7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17980163/671f99d06562f7ef612da845
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My route running, catching, and quickness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing with my brother Braden
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Calvin Johnson, because of his dominance
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Varsity Basketball and Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kyan Berry