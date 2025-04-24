Meet: 2026 WR Bryce Carlson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Bryce Carlson

School: Grayslake Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @brycecarlson22

Instagram: brycecarlson22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training TNT Ignite 7 on 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17980163/671f99d06562f7ef612da845

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My route running, catching, and quickness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing with my brother Braden

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Calvin Johnson, because of his dominance

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Varsity Basketball and Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kyan Berry