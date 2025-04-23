Meet: 2026 OL/DL Alex MacDiarmid

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Alex MacDirmid

School: Benet Academy

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @alex_macdiarmid

Instagram: Alexmacdiarmid2026

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I am on the Midwest Boom national lineman team. We start first week of March. I also train with O Line Mafia.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18064483/679e6f5db5462e6cd1f0d2b2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very hard worker and dedicated to the game. I play both sides of the ball. Expecting to be a 2 Way starter this next season.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our conference this past season was a great feeling

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Miles Garrett. My mom is from Cleveland and my first NFL game was a browns game. He is a huge talent and incredible athlete.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nate Marshall