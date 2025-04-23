Meet: 2027 WR Khairi Sias

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Khairi Sias

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @KhairiSias_

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training M2Prime located in Plainfield, Illinois

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17998681/672e3d9bbc685c62a6ac13d3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Athleticism, Work Ethic, Coachable, Team Player, Hustle, and Ambition

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Me watching myself grow over the pass season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson, due to his size and the way he take hits and still keeps the ball in his possession fascinates me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track, and basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Myself