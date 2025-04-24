Meet: 2026 QB/WR Carter Naranjo

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Carter Naranjo
School: West Chcago
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB/WR
Twitter: @cjnaranjo13
Instagram: cjnaranjo13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17841067/67241b4d3008fe375485ff9b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I think I bring a competitive edge that is unmatched I love to compete and never will back down from nothing.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I would say going to the playoffs back to back years for the first time in program history was the best because i feel as if we set this program up for a lot in the future
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lamar Jackson is my favorite football player because of the swag he brings and the way he carries himself
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Kenneth Cooley