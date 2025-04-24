Meet: 2026 QB/WR Carter Naranjo

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Carter Naranjo

School: West Chcago

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB/WR

Twitter: @cjnaranjo13

Instagram: cjnaranjo13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17841067/67241b4d3008fe375485ff9b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I think I bring a competitive edge that is unmatched I love to compete and never will back down from nothing.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I would say going to the playoffs back to back years for the first time in program history was the best because i feel as if we set this program up for a lot in the future

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lamar Jackson is my favorite football player because of the swag he brings and the way he carries himself

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Kenneth Cooley