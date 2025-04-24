Five Players to Watch in Iowa's Open Spring Practice

Iowa football will host its open spring practice on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium. With plenty of new faces on the roster and old faces hitting the portal, graduating or moving on to the NFL, the Hawkeyes will once again have a new-look crew in 2025.

With holes to fill and growth made throughout the roster, who should fans keep their eyes on when we get our first look at the Hawkeyes? Paired with intel from behind the scenes and what the coordinators shared at their Wednesday availability, here are five (non-quarterback) players to watch on Saturday.