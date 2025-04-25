Meet: 2026 WR Ian Pianfetti

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Ian Pianfetti
School: Richland County
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @IanPianfetti
Instagram: Ian Pianfetti
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17992000/66f4127776152c3bca2aba6a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
hard working, dont like losing,, great leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
celebrating wins
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
dk metcalf, dog mentality, proves people wrong
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
blayne sisson