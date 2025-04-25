Meet: 2026 WR Ian Pianfetti

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Ian Pianfetti

School: Richland County

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @IanPianfetti

Instagram: Ian Pianfetti

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17992000/66f4127776152c3bca2aba6a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

hard working, dont like losing,, great leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

celebrating wins

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

dk metcalf, dog mentality, proves people wrong

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

blayne sisson