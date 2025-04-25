Meet: 2026 P Ryan Kirby

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Ryan Kirby

School: Richland County

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: P

Twitter:

Instagram: ryankirby_13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17992012/66d51a1d17498e1c92bae61c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can play multiple positions and do great at them

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going into the second round of playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jeremy Hill, I’m a huge bengals fan and when I became a bengals fan I watched him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

blayne sisson