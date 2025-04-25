Trapilo Selected 56th Overall By Chicago

Former BC High star and Norwell native Ozzy Trapilo is heading to the Windy City.

The Bears took Ozzy with the 56th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Trapilo should be an instant starter at either right or left tackle for the Bears and at 6'8," 320ish lbs., Trapilo brings immediate size and agility to that O-line room. It's also worth noting that former Eagle Ryan Poles is also the Bears GM.

Trapilo was a 2024 First Team All-ACC selection, starting all 12 regular season games at right tackle. Trapilo’s late father Steve was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 1987 NFL Draft (4th round, 96th overall pick), playing four years in the NFL at guard.

Trapilo’s selection makes him the 226th all-time BC player drafted and allows the streak of an Eagle hearing his name called at the NFL Draft to stretch to 11 straight years now.

“Ozzy is a smart, tough, dependable player with great leadership qualities," said Bill O'Brien in a statement released by BC. "He was a unanimous captain selection, as voted by his teammates. Ozzy has all the tools to be a great left or right tackle in the NFL. He is able to run block, double team block, pull and block the defensive ends or defensive backs on the second level, and he is an elite pass blocker. Week in and week out, he set the tone up front.

"Ozzy played with great pad level for a man of his size. He has the ability to block speed and power off the edge. Ozzy is a consistent person and he will do whatever is best for the team. Ozzy will be a great pro.”