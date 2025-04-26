Meet: 2027 QB Griffin Chamberlain

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Griffin Chamberlain

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 171 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @griffinchambe18

Instagram: Griffin.chamberlain

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Tom Nelson TNT speed and strength training TNT Ignite 7v7 Throw It Deep QB training and development with Preston Earl and Jeff Christiansen 7 years Team Weights everyday

Hudl:

NA

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Extreme work ethic, A warrior ethos mindset Honor courage commitment. I love the X’s and the O’s of the game. Lead thru the Heart

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Freshman year playing Chicago hope academy and Wheaton Academy JV. Those two games by far were the most brutal games I have ever played. I found when you display the self sacrifice your team will follow.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. I admire his leadership in tuff games and his deep understanding of the game

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Defensively I’m not aware.