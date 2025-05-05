Meet: 2026 WR/LB Sean Kelly

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Sean Kelly

School: St. Patrick

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: WR/LB

Twitter: @Seankells15

Instagram: Sean.kelly11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Win performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17975783/67bf6c5de017436fca824cd2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Good power, never quit, good size, always working to become the best version of myself

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making a game dealing catch against one of our conference opponents

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper deJean

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, track, Gaelic football

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Christian pierce